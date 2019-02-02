Luwawu-Cabarrot won't be available to play Saturday against the Hornets.

The Bulls finalized a trade Friday to acquire Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Thunder, but he apparently won't be ready to meet up with his new team in Charlotte. Instead, look for the swingman to report directly to Chicago, where he'll likely go through a couple practices before likely making his team debut in the Bulls' subsequent contest Wednesday against the Pelicans.