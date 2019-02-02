Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Unavailable Saturday
Luwawu-Cabarrot won't be available to play Saturday against the Hornets.
The Bulls finalized a trade Friday to acquire Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Thunder, but he apparently won't be ready to meet up with his new team in Charlotte. Instead, look for the swingman to report directly to Chicago, where he'll likely go through a couple practices before likely making his team debut in the Bulls' subsequent contest Wednesday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Headed to Chicago•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Remains outside of rotation•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting Saturday•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...