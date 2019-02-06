Luwawu-Cabarrot will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot is slated to make his first appearance with the Bulls after being traded to them from the 76ers last Friday according to coach Jim Boylen. It's unclear what exactly his role will be with the Bulls, however it's likely that he'll be given more of an opportunity than he had in Philadelphia. In 21 games this season, Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in just 5.9 minutes per game.