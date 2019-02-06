Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will play Wednesday
Luwawu-Cabarrot will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot is slated to make his first appearance with the Bulls after being traded to them from the 76ers last Friday according to coach Jim Boylen. It's unclear what exactly his role will be with the Bulls, however it's likely that he'll be given more of an opportunity than he had in Philadelphia. In 21 games this season, Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in just 5.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Headed to Chicago•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Remains outside of rotation•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting Saturday•
-
Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...