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Bulls' Tobe Awaka: Scores 12 points in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Awaka finished with 12 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one block over 19 minutes in Thursday's 105-82 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Awaka had a double-double in Tuesday's 99-87 Summer League victory over Washington. He wasn't as productive Thursday, but he still managed to record his second consecutive double-digit scoring performance in Las Vegas. The 22-year-old is currently signed to a two-way deal with the Bulls. Although Awaka could see some action with the parent club during the 2026-27 campaign, he is expected to spend most of his time in the G League.

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