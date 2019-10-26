Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Across the board effort Friday
Satoransky finished with nine points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four steals, three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 110-102 victory over Memphis.
Satoransky started for the Bulls but saw just 22 minutes of playing time. Along with Kris Dunn and Coby White, the three-headed point guard rotation is still yet to take any form of consistency. It would appear Satoransky is going to be the starter and even in 24 minutes, should be able to flirt with top-120 value. Those who are a bit unsure would be wise to hold unless there is a hot free-agent available.
More News
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Weak production in team debut•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Wins starting gig•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Resting Friday•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Getting start at PG•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Joins Chicago in sign-and-trade•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Finishes season strong•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.