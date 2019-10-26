Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Across the board effort Friday

Satoransky finished with nine points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four steals, three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 110-102 victory over Memphis.

Satoransky started for the Bulls but saw just 22 minutes of playing time. Along with Kris Dunn and Coby White, the three-headed point guard rotation is still yet to take any form of consistency. It would appear Satoransky is going to be the starter and even in 24 minutes, should be able to flirt with top-120 value. Those who are a bit unsure would be wise to hold unless there is a hot free-agent available.