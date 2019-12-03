Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Available Monday
Satoransky (toe) is listed as available for Monday's matchup with the Kings.
No surprise here, as Satoransky was considered probable heading into the evening. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
