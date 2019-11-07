Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Career-high 27 points in victory

Satoransky exploded for 27 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 win over the Hawks.

Satoransky was absolutely sensational, finishing with a career high scoring total on efficient shooting while nearing a triple-double. He can be shy offensively, occasionally seeming to be too unselfish. However, as evidenced by his stat line in this one, Satoransky is a very well-rounded contributor who should likely be scooped up right away in most leagues if he was dropped for some reason.