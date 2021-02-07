Satoransky scored nine points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks across 27 minutes in Saturday's win over the Magic.

Satoransky continued to see his role expand, as he earned a season-high 27 minutes. While that didn't lead to a big scoring night, he found other ways to provide value, most notably with three combined steals and blocks. While Coby White will likely remain locked into the starting point guard role, Satoransky played some overlapping minutes with him, which could hint at an increased role going forward if the team opts to play small.