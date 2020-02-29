Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Cleared to play Saturday

Satoransky (thumb) will play Saturday against the Knicks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Despite a sprained thumb, Satoransky will take the court. Across the past six games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 31.7 minutes.

