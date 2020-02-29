Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Cleared to play Saturday
Satoransky (thumb) will play Saturday against the Knicks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Despite a sprained thumb, Satoransky will take the court. Across the past six games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 31.7 minutes.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...