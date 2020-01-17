Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Cleared to play

Satoransky (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Satoransky carried an identical tag into Wednesday's game against the Wizards and wound up playing 28 minutes while tallying 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal. In January, he's averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 31.4 minutes.