Satoransky produced 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, two steals and a rebound across 31 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 win over the Nets.

Satoransky's strong play has cemented his role in the starting five over incumbent Coby White, and White's absence due to COVID-19 safety protocols further boosted Satoransky's participation in the offense Sunday. Although his recent scoring totals have fluctuated of late, he remains a valuable source of assists and steals. Even if the winds flow back to White as the starter down the road, Satoransky has earned the playing time as well as a spot on a fantasy roster in deeper leagues.