Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Collects double-double

Satoransky tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 assists, four steals and three rebounds across 39 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 126-117 win over the Wizards.

The assist total was just one off a career high for the point guard, who now has three double-doubles to his name this season. Satoransky is averaging 28.8 minutes per game for the season, but the Bulls' mounting injuries have allowed him to clear 30 in four of the past five contests. Expect Satoransky's production to remain slightly elevated until the Bulls get the likes of Otto Porter (foot), Denzel Valentine (hamstring) and Wendell Carter (ankle) back from injury, all three of whom are candidates to return within the next week.