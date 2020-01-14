Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Dealing with ankle soreness

Satoransky is probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to left ankle soreness.

Satoransky has yet to miss a game this season, so considering his probable tag, there's a good chance he'll be cleared prior to Wednesday's tip. He's finished in double figures in each of his last three contests, averaging 4.3 assists over that brief stretch.

