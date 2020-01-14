Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Dealing with ankle soreness
Satoransky is probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to left ankle soreness.
Satoransky has yet to miss a game this season, so considering his probable tag, there's a good chance he'll be cleared prior to Wednesday's tip. He's finished in double figures in each of his last three contests, averaging 4.3 assists over that brief stretch.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...