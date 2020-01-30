Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Deemed probable for Friday

Satoransky (ankle) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Nets.

Satoransky continues to play through left ankle soreness, and Friday should be no exception. Over the past three games, he's averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 31.3 minutes.

