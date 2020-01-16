Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Deemed probable

Satoransky (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Satoransky carried an identical tag into Wednesday's game against the Wizards and wound up playing 28 minutes, tallying 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal. Assuming he's good to go, Satoransky should assume his normal spot in Chicago's starting five.

