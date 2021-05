Satoransky registered 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and a block across 23 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Sixers.

Satoransky paced Chicago in the assists department and has scored in double digits in each of his last three games. His scoring figures should remain steady in the low tens and has been providing value as a passer too, meaning he could have upside in some deep formats as long as he keeps playing around 20 minutes per game off the bench.