Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Downgraded to questionable

Satoransky (toe) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

A sprained toe is putting Satoransky's status in jeopardy, and if he misses the contest, it will mark his first absence of the year. He's played well recently, averaging 13.3 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals across the past three games.