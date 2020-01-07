Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Drops 14 dimes
Satoransky had 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 118-110 loss to the Mavericks.
En route to his second double-double of the season, Satoransky recorded a career-high 14 assists. With Kris Dunn in constant foul trouble, Satoransky took over his ball-handling shares and helped keep Chicago in the game. He remains on fantasy radars as a versatile contributor in a stable role.
