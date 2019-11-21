Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Drops 15 points in win

Satoransky totaled 15 points (6-11FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Satoransky reached double-figures for the fourth time this season while continuing his strong complementary play. The 27-year-old tends to defer offensively, despite posting excellent season-long shooting numbers from all areas of the floor himself. This tendency lowers Satorasnky's fantasy ceiling, though his averages of 8.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 threes provide a workable floor. Long term, however, Satoranksy may end up losing playing time to first-round pick Coby White, who's shown a better scoring propensity through the first 15 games of the season.