Satoransky failed to score (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), but dished out 10 assists, grabbed two steals and one rebound in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-108 loss to the Hawks.

Satoransky recorded a game-high 10 assists but failed to score a point for the second time all season. The 29-year-old only played 10 minutes and attempted one field goal in his other scoreless performance -- Feb. 1 versus the Knicks. The 10 assists marked the second time all season -- and second time in the last four games -- that the fifth-year guard reached double-digit assists. Satoransky's scoreless performance is worrisome, but his value relies on his playmaking. As long as he is dishing out assists he will continue to see ample playing time.