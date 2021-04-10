Satoransky failed to score (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), but dished out 10 assists, grabbed two steals and one rebound in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-108 loss to the Hawks.
Satoransky recorded a game-high 10 assists but failed to score a point for the second time all season. The 29-year-old only played 10 minutes and attempted one field goal in his other scoreless performance -- Feb. 1 versus the Knicks. The 10 assists marked the second time all season -- and second time in the last four games -- that the fifth-year guard reached double-digit assists. Satoransky's scoreless performance is worrisome, but his value relies on his playmaking. As long as he is dishing out assists he will continue to see ample playing time.
More News
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Collects 11 assists in win•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Efficient in loss•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Plays season-high 34 minutes•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Posts seven assists again•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Puts up 10-7-6-2 in start•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Moving into starting five•