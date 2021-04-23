Satoransky produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds across 21 minutes in Thursday's 108-91 win over the Hornets.

Satoransky's future output boils down to one question - has Coby White demonstrated enough hustle in his fill-in role to win his starting job back? Satoransky supplanted him over a month ago, and despite some standout nights from the bench by White, Satoransky held on to the floor general spot. The Bulls have gone 2-2 with White back at the helm, which is much better than Satoransky's 6-12 run as the starter.