Satoransky compiled 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes in Friday's 112-105 loss to the 76ers.
Satoransky's production has ramped up recently, and he's now scored in double figures during three of the last four contests. He was unable to get much done in other areas against Philadelphia recently, but the 29-year-old has been a somewhat reliable fantasy option in recent games and should continue to see plenty of playing time off the bench.
