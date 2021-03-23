Satoransky tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's blowout 120-95 loss to the Jazz.

The 29-year-old has been contributing efficient numbers since being inserted in the starting lineup on Mar. 14, averaging 9.8 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field over his last six games. Satoransky's minutes have spiked significantly since taking over for Coby White as the starter, and he should continue playing 30-plus minutes a game as long the Bulls stay within reach of the playoffs. Feel free to stream Satoransky if you need assists along with decent points and steals.