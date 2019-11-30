Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Eight assists in loss
Satoransky had 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three boards, eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes of a 107-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Satoransky scored in double figures for the fourth consecutive game while dropping at least eight assists for the fifth time this season. The third-year pro was able to log a full workload despite entering the game with a questionable status due to a toe injury. He'll face the Kings on Monday.
