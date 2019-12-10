Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Ekes out double-double in loss
Satoransky scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 93-92 loss to the Raptors.
The fourth-year guard produced his first double-double of the season, and just the ninth of his career. Satoransky has started every game for the Bulls this season after bouncing between the bench and the starting five during his three years with the Wizards, and he's on pace for modest career highs in scoring (9.4 points a game), assists (5.4), steals (1.5) and threes (1.1).
