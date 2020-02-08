Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Expected to play Sunday

Satoransky (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Satoransky continues to be placed on the injury report without missing time. Over the past six games, he's averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories