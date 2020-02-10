Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Expected to play Tuesday

Satoransky (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Satoransky has been a staple on Chicago's injury report all month but has yet to miss a game. That trend should continue Tuesday against Washington. Through three games this month, Satoransky is averaging 9.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.3 minutes.

