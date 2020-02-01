Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Extends scoring streak
Satoransky notched 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 133-118 loss at Brooklyn.
Satoransky continues to deal with an ankle problem, but that hasn't affected his performances so far. The Czech point guard extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to four games here, and he is averaging 14.5 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 61.1 percent from the field over that span. The field goal numbers might be unsustainable moving forward, but Satoranky has done enough to remain a reliable fantasy in most formats as the Bulls' starting point guard.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.