Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Extends scoring streak

Satoransky notched 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 133-118 loss at Brooklyn.

Satoransky continues to deal with an ankle problem, but that hasn't affected his performances so far. The Czech point guard extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to four games here, and he is averaging 14.5 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 61.1 percent from the field over that span. The field goal numbers might be unsustainable moving forward, but Satoranky has done enough to remain a reliable fantasy in most formats as the Bulls' starting point guard.