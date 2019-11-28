Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Fills stat sheet against Warriors

Satoransky had 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-90 loss at Golden State.

Satoransky has settled as one of Chicago's main scoring threats of late, pouring 10 or more points in four of his last five appearances. He has also dished out at least five assists in each of those five contests, so he is on a good run of form ahead of Friday's matchup at Portland.