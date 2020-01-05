Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Fills stat sheet in loss
Satoransky had 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 loss against the Celtics.
Satoransky has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight outings, and he is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and a 51.2 percent from the field over that span. He should remain fantasy relevant across all formats as the Bulls' starting point guard, as he carries a very high floor on a nightly basis.
