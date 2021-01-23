Satoransky (COVID-19) played 11 minutes off the bench Friday in the Bulls' 123-110 win over the Hornets, totaling two points (1-1 FG), four assists and two steals.

Satoransky suited up for the first time in more than three weeks after missing the Bulls' last 10 games while he waited to clear the NBA's health and safety protocols following his positive COVID-19 test. Head coach Billy Donovan broke Satoransky back into the rotation as the Bulls' backup point guard, with the 29-year-old unseating Ryan Arcidiacono for that role. Satoransky likely won't see his minutes pick up in a major way so long as the Bulls' backcourt starters -- Coby White and Zach LaVine -- both remain healthy.