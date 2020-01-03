Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Gets starting nod

Satoransky (ankle) is starting Thursday's game against Utah, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Satoransky was deemed probable due to an ankle issue, but as expected, he'll be ready to roll Thursday. He's averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his last five matchups.

