Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Getting start at PG
Satoransky will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Bucks, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Chicago went with Kris Dunn in its preseason opener on Monday, but it'll be Satoransky at point guard this time around. It's unclear which of the two holds the upper hand at this point, but Satoransky is likely to be the better fantasy option of the two after emerging as a legitimate, starting-caliber option in Washington last season.
