Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Hits four threes

Satoransky generated 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and a steal during 33 minutes of action in the Bulls' 103-95 Monday night loss to the Magic.

A 24 percent three-point shooter on the season, Satoransky is now 8-of-14 over his past three games. The Bulls have been utilizing a lot of three guard lineups which has elevated Satoransky's fantasy floor. He is not a sexy option, but until Otto Porter (foot) returns Satoransky can be a viable plug-and-play.