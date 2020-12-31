Satoransky is in the NBA's health and safety protocol and will miss the next two games, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

He joins Lauri Markkanen, Chandler Hutchison and Ryan Arcidacono on the shelf due to protocols. Their next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Mavericks. While he's sidelined, Denzel Valentine and Garrett Temple could see more run.