Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Joins Chicago in sign-and-trade

The Bulls acquired Satoransky from the Wizards on Monday as part of a sign-and-trade deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky will sign a three-year, $30 million contract, per Wojnarowski.

During his third season in Washington in 2018-19, Satoransky saw his largest role to date after stepping in as the team's starting point guard in December following John Wall's season-ending Achilles' surgery. He averaged 8.9 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 27.1 minutes per contest while shooting a respectable 48.5 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from distance. With lottery pick Coby White and holdover Kris Dunn representing the Bulls' top options at point guard, Satoransky projects to serve as the team's top reserve on the wing behind starters Zach LaVine and Otto Porter. In return for Satoransky, who was a restricted free agent, the Wizards will have protections removed on the 2023 second-round pick they previously acquired from Chicago. Washington will also receive the better of Memphis and Chicago's 2020 second-round pick along with the right to swap the Lakers' 2022 second-round pick with the better of Chicago and Detroit's 2022 second-round selections.