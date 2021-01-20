Satoransky (COVID-19 protocols) practiced Wednesday and is on track to play Friday against the Hornets, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Satoransky hasn't played since Dec. 29, so while he's likely to return Friday, it would be surprising if he played a full complement of minutes. Prior to missing time, he was seeing minutes in the low-to-mid-20s and averaged 6.3 points, 6.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.