Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Listed as probable Monday

Satoransky is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to a sore left toe.

Satorasnky is nursing a sore left toe in the wake of Saturday's win over the Clippers in which he scored seven points in 28 minutes of run. Though unlikely, if he's held out, look for Coby White or Ryan Arcidiacono to crack the starting five.

