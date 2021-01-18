Satoransky (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Monday's game against Houston.
There was a chance Satoransky would be cleared to return Monday, but he's still in the league's health and safety protocols and will miss at least one more contest. The Bulls have three full days off following Monday's game, so Satoransky's next chance to play won't arrive until Friday in Charlotte.
