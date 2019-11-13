Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Little production in win
Satoransky posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 120-102 win against the Knicks.
Averaging 8.5 points and 5.2 assists per game this season, Satoransky has fit in nicely with the Bulls so far this season. The veteran guard has been overshadowed by Coby White, who is posting 16.3 points per game in the last four contests, and taking almost twice as many shots per game in November. Satoransky is playing roughly the same amount of time as White, but if Chicago wants to increase the role of their 2019 first-round pick, it'll likely come at the expense of the 28-year-old.
