Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Logs 27 minutes

Satoransky posted 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during the Bulls' 117-94 loss to Portland on Monday.

Brought on to be a veteran presence by the Bulls this past offseason, Satoransky has played over 25 minutes per game for the franchise. The former Wizard is more than capable of solid, unspectacular play and Monday was no exception. His biggest highlight will likely be getting dunked on by Carmelo Anthony. Coby White could begin to see more usage as the Bulls quickly fall out of contention. Kris Dunn could also get more run if the Bulls are looking to trade him. Both of these scenarios would result in a reduced role for Satoransky.