Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Logs 27 minutes
Satoransky posted 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during the Bulls' 117-94 loss to Portland on Monday.
Brought on to be a veteran presence by the Bulls this past offseason, Satoransky has played over 25 minutes per game for the franchise. The former Wizard is more than capable of solid, unspectacular play and Monday was no exception. His biggest highlight will likely be getting dunked on by Carmelo Anthony. Coby White could begin to see more usage as the Bulls quickly fall out of contention. Kris Dunn could also get more run if the Bulls are looking to trade him. Both of these scenarios would result in a reduced role for Satoransky.
More News
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Drops 15 points in win•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Little production in win•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Career-high 27 points in victory•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Across the board effort Friday•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Weak production in team debut•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...