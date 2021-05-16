Satoransky (ankle) is out Sunday against the Bucks.
Satoransky will end the season having missed two straight games due to a left ankle sprain. This season marked his season year in Chicago, and Satoranky averaged 7.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 22.5 minutes.
