Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Modest line in 27 minutes
Satoransky compiled six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 100-89 loss to the 76ers.
Satoransky had been listed as probable due to the same ankle ailment that has found him on the injury report of late. He had reached double figures in points in four straight prior to this one, but Philadelphia's stingy defense kept Satoransky in check. He'll look to bounce back from a scoring perspective in Saturday's matchup versus the lowly Cavaliers.
