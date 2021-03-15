Satoransky will start at point guard Sunday against the Raptors, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports.

Billy Donovan hinted Saturday that a change would be coming, and he'll move both Satoransky and Thaddeus Young into the starting five, while Coby White and Wendell Carter shift to the bench. On the surface, it's a fairly damning indictment on both young players, but it's unclear if Donovan will stick with the new alignment long-term. For now, Satoransky will likely see a mild boost in fantasy value. He could be worth a flyer as the Bulls head into a four-game week.