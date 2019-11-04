Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Nears double-double in loss
Satoransky supplied nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 loss to the Pacers.
Satoransky delivered another well-rounded stat line, finishing one point and one dime shy of a double-double. He's yet to reach double figures in scoring or assists this season, and he hasn't played more than 27 minutes yet either. With that being said, Satoransky seems to be slowly but surely settling into his new situation, as he has handed out 23 assists across the last three contests after managing just 14 through the first four.
