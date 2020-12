Satoransky (undisclosed) has yet to rejoin the Bulls for practice as of Sunday, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Satoransky has now been away with the Bulls for a full week due to the unspecified matter, clouding his status for Wednesday's season opener versus the Hawks. Assuming Satoransky isn't available for that contest, Ryan Arcidiacono would likely serve as the top backup to starting point guard Coby White.