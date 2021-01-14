Satoransky remains away from the team and is a few days away from returning, and he'll be out for Friday's game against the Thunder and Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Satoransky is still recovering from COVID-19 and needs some more time away from the practice facility, meaning he'll certainly be out Friday and Sunday. There's a chance he could play Monday, but that's far from clear.