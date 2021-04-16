Satoransky (back) is out Friday against the Grizzlies, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Back spasms will force Satoransky to miss his first game since Jan. 18. With Zach LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) also out, the Bulls are quite shorthanded in the backcourt. Coby White will start Friday's game.
