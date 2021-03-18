Satoransky scored seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) with seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in a 106-99 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Satoransky collected seven assists for the third consecutive game and has been a solid distributor since entering the starting lineup three contests ago. Coming off a season-high 31 minutes in the first game of a back-to-back set, the guard followed it up with a new season high Wednesday. Satoransky appears to be the Bulls' starting point guard for now and is an intriguing fantasy option moving forward, as he is averaging 10.0 points, 7.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over his last three games.