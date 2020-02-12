Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Pops for 19 in loss
Satoransky scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-114 loss to the Wizards.
Facing his former club, Satoransky put together one of his better offensive performances of the season as he topped 15 points for only the second time in the last 13 games. The 28-year-old remains a steady distributor in a backcourt dominated by Zach LaVine, but his ceiling is limited -- Satoransky's averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 boards, 1.0 steals and 0.9 threes over that 13-game stretch.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...