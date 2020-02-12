Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Pops for 19 in loss

Satoransky scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-114 loss to the Wizards.

Facing his former club, Satoransky put together one of his better offensive performances of the season as he topped 15 points for only the second time in the last 13 games. The 28-year-old remains a steady distributor in a backcourt dominated by Zach LaVine, but his ceiling is limited -- Satoransky's averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 boards, 1.0 steals and 0.9 threes over that 13-game stretch.