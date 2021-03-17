Satoransky accumulated 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-102 win over the Thunder.

Satoransky got a second straight start Tuesday, as coach Billy Donovan has been favoring his veterans in the starting five lately, giving Satoransky and Thaddeus Young starts over Coby White and Wendell Carter. Satoransky has responded with great back-to-back performances. In the past two games, he's totaled 23 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Satoransky's upside is capped as long as White continues to receive real minutes, which is expected even if he's not in the starting five.